In a bikini, Marieta Severo’s granddaughter shows off her body on the beach

The actress Clara Buarquewho is the daughter of Carlinhos Brown with Helena Buarqueand granddaughter of Marieta Severo with Chico Buarqueshowed off her tanned curves while having fun on Ipanema beach, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, on Tuesday afternoon (19).

To enjoy the moment of leisure, Clara wore a red bikini that showed her body even more. There, she lay with her butt up on the sand to renew her tan and also took a bath in the sea.

Advertising Could not load ad

Coming from a family of talented artists, Clara Buarque has also been following the same path. In time, she sang with Fran Gilson of Preta Giland was one of the stars of the youth series ‘All Equal… SQN’ from the Disney+ streaming platform.

Clara Buarque (Photo: JC/AgNews)

Clara Buarque (Photo: JC/AgNews)

Clara Buarque (Photo: JC/AgNews)

Clara Buarque (Photo: JC/AgNews)

Clara Buarque (Photo: JC/AgNews)

Clara Buarque (Photo: JC/AgNews)

Clara Buarque (Photo: JC/AgNews)

Clara Buarque (Photo: JC/AgNews)

Clara Buarque (Photo: JC/AgNews)

Clara Buarque talks about her family

Being part of a family of great artists like Chico Buarque, Carlinhos Brown and Marieta Severoaccording to Clara Buarque, It is not a “fairy tale” as many people imagine. She spoke about it on her social media, noting that “there is a bad part.”

“Of course there is a bad part. It exists in every family. Life is not a fairy tale.” said the young woman, who also refuted the comparisons they make between his father, Carlinhos, and his grandfather, Chico:

“Why do you always have to have a comparison? One more than the other? I really admire both of them, in completely different ways. The bossa, the axé, the smoothness, the strength… In the end, everything is completed and it gives a beautiful mixture”declared the actress.

SEE MORE: Look alike? Chico’s granddaughter buarque mocks comparisons with grandfather