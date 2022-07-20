In addition to Galo, 6 other clubs try to recognize Conmebol as South American

photo: CONMEBOL/Disclosure Directors of different clubs in South America, such as Atltico, in a meeting with Conmebol

Atltico visited, this Tuesday (19), the headquarters of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), in Asunción, to try to recognize the titles of the Conmebol Cup as South American. In addition to the directors of Galo, Brazilian representatives from So Paulo, Santos and Botafogo attended the meeting; and the Argentines from Rosrio Central, Talleres and Lans.

CONMEBOL officially received the request for the winning teams of the CONMEBOL Cup, which designed the same number of points in the annual ranking of clubs, such as CONMEBOL champions @South American. pic.twitter.com/GgoIRUlHQc %u2014 CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) July 19, 2022

“We took the letter asking that these titles be recognized as Copa Sudamericana, and that they have the same weight in the ‘ranking’. The president of Conmebol saw with good eyes. Go and take the claim to the club council. We are very optimistic, we think that the council of clubs will referendum. Everything should be resolved by the end of August”, said Srgio Coelho to the Radio Itatiaia.

Atltico representatives who traveled to Paraguay were President Srgio Coelho; vice president José Murilo Procpio; the member of the collegiate body, Ricardo Guimares; football director Rodrigo Caetano; communications director Andr Lamounier; and the president of the Minas Gerais Football Federation, Adriano Aro.

the titles

The Minas Gerais team is the only two-time champion of the competition that preceded the creation of the Sudamericana. The Conmebol Cup was played between 1992 and 1999. Alm do Galo, Botafogo (1993), Lans (1996), Rosrio Central (1995), Santos (1998), So Paulo (1994) and Talleres (1999) won the tournament. In 2002, after two years without the Conmebol Cup, the Sudamericana was created.

In 1992, Atltico won the first continental title in a final played against Olimpia, from Paraguay, in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Then, in 1997, he defeated Lans, from Argentina, in the decision.

The alvinegro club won an international cup again in 2013, with the Copa Libertadores also over Olimpia. In 2014, he won the Recopa Sudamericana against Lans.

This season, Atltico is looking for a fifth continental title. The Minas Gerais team is alive in the Copa Libertadores da América and faces Palmeiras, on August 3rd and 10th, for the quarterfinals of the most important tournament on the continent.