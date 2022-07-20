In BH, Nando Reis booed after shouting ‘out, Bolsonaro’

When opening the show, the singer took a stand against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He began his speech by saying “those who have a heart know what they have to do, ‘out, Bolsonaro!'”, receiving applause and boos from the audience. Read more: With the mixed reaction, Reis amended “I am with the indigenous peoples and whoever is booing is not getting anything”. Visit the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

Singer Nando Reis was booed, after shouting “out, Bolsonaro”, by the audience that was at the opening of the Prime Rock Brasil Festival, on the esplanade of the Estdio Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, last Saturday (7/16).

When opening the show, the singer took a stand against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

He began his speech by saying “those who have a heart know what they have to do: ‘out, Bolsonaro!'”, receiving applause and boos from the audience.

Nando Reis was booed by the audience at the Prime Rock Brasil Festival in BH (photo: Prime Rock/Disclosure) With the mixed reaction, Reis amended: “I am with the indigenous peoples, and whoever is booing is not getting anything”.

“We want peace, and there can’t be a man who wants war. Let’s stay in peace, there’s no reason to fight, there’s no death, there’s no weapon! You don’t have to have a gun, people, everyone is crazy!” declared before returning to singing.