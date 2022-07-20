In BH, Nando Reis is booed after shouting ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ at a show

Abhishek Pratap

The singer Nando Reis was booed by the audience that filled the Esplanade of the Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG), during the opening of the Prime Rock Brasil Festival. The reason was the political speech in which Reis took a stand against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

During the show, the author of hits such as “Pra Você Guardei o Amor” and “Os Cegos do Castelo” began his speech by saying “those who have a heart know what they have to do: Fora Bolsonaro!”, receiving applause and boos from the audience.

With a mixed reaction, Reis amended: “I’m with the indigenous peoples, and whoever is booing doesn’t get anything. We want peace and we can’t have a man who wants war, let’s stay in peace, there’s no reason to fight, no there’s death, there’s no weapon! You don’t have to have a gun, people, everyone’s crazy!”, he declared before returning to singing.

The Prime Rock Brasil Festival took place on Saturday, the 16th, but the video of the ex-Titãs only went viral this Tuesday morning (19), when Bolsonarist influencers and deputies, such as Thiago Gagliasso, Carla Zambelli and Mário Frias, began to share the moment in your networks. (Folhapress)

