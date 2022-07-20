In coma for two years, woman wakes up and makes revelation that leaves the whole family in shock

An American woman woke up from a coma after two years without reaction and shocked her family to reveal the real culprit for the accident that left her bedridden.

Wanda Palmer, 51, asked to call the Cottageville Police, in West Virginia (USA), and told authorities that it was her brother, Daniel Palmer III, who attacked her in June 2020.

The woman had been found by a garrison, on the verge of death, on the sofa where she lived, after being seriously injured with some extremely sharp bladed weapon.

Sheriff Ross Mellinger, in charge of the case, explained that, at the time, agents came to believe that Wanda was dead, due to the state she was in.

“When we got there, to be honest, we thought she was dead,” Ross told MetroNews. However, despite the scenario, there was no evidence of the criminal.

Neither security camera footage nor the murder weapon could be found to charge anyone. Only one witness confessed to seeing Daniel on the porch the night before.

Therefore, the case was left open until the victim recovered from the coma. Only in the last week that the American woke up and managed to remember everything.

Her brother was arrested and charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding for the attack.