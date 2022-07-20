In line with the market, ifix ends the session with gains of 0.16%; FII MGFF11 is a high-profile

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on In line with the market, ifix ends the session with gains of 0.16%; FII MGFF11 is a high-profile 3 Views

The IFIX – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Tuesday’s session (19) with a rise of 0.16%, at 2,784 points. The Mahogany FoF fund (MGFF11) topped the list of the highest highs on the trading day, up 2.67%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

The FII Edifício Galeria (EDGA11) announced this Monday (18) that Metlife Administradora de Fundos Multipatrocinados will not renew the lease agreement it has with the fund.

The company occupies the sixth floor of the eponymous building of the fund, located on Rua da Quitanda, downtown Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The space represents 439 square meters, according to a statement from the portfolio to the market.

According to the managers’ calculations, the non-renewal of the bond will reduce the fund’s income by approximately 11% and increase the portfolio’s vacancy rate to 51.3%.

The numbers already take into account the permanence of Inbrands, lessee of the first floor of the property, which threatened to leave the space, but gave up the cancellation. The fund signals that the company will renew the bond through May 2027.

Last month, FII Edifício Galeria distributed BRL 0.16 per share, equivalent to a monthly dividend return of 0.88%. In 12 months, the percentage is around 8%. In the period, the fund’s shares accumulated a drop of 33%.

The portfolio owns 100% of the Galeria building, which houses eight floors of corporate slabs, five stores, two restaurants with a living area, in addition to a mall located on the ground floor and basement.

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (19)

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
MGFF11MAHOGANYTitles and Val. furniture2.67
PATL11Homeland LogisticsLogistics2.28
HGBS11Hedge Brasil Shoppingmalls1.84
OUJP11Ourinvest JPPTitles and Val. furniture1.83
FCFL11Faria Lima CampusOthers1.47

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (19):

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
BRCR11BC FUNDHybrid-2.45
ALZR11Alianza Trust IncomeLogistics-1.38
BTAL11BTG Pactual AgroOthers-1.27
XPPR11XP PropertiesOthers-1.26
BTRA11BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolasagro-1.05

Source: B3

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

dividends today

Check out which are the eight funds that distribute income this Tuesday (19):

tickerBackgroundPerformance
CPTR11flagship Fiagro BRL 1.75
VGIP11Values ​​Cri Index BRL 1.42
VGIR11Value RE III BRL 1.19
CPTS11Flagship Sec II BRL 1.10
MCCI11Mauá Capital RE BRL 1.10
MGHT11Mahogany Hotels BRL 0.80
VGIA11Valora Cra BRL 0.16
MCHF11Mauá Capital Hedge BRL 0.12
IMIV13Bragança BRL 0.10

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

Giro Imobiliário: Credit Suisse raises Selic terminal forecast; FIIs League welcomes André Bacci

Credit Suisse raises terminal Selic forecast from 13.75% to 14.25%

Credit Suisse revised its forecast for the terminal Selic this Monday, 18, from 13.75% to 14.25%. The bank estimates that there will be an increase of 50 basis points in August and two more, of 25 points each, in September and October.

Credit recalls that in its most recent communications, the Central Bank said it forecast a new adjustment “of equal or lesser magnitude” in August. “Although the monetary authority had previously indicated its intention to stop the bullish cycle in its two previous meetings, it was strongly surprised by the inflationary process and, in our view, correctly continued to increase the rate”, says the report.

“In our view, the BC keeping the tightening cycle alive, albeit at a gradual pace of increases, minimizes the risk that monetary policy will lose credibility, as it would continue to indicate that it remains concerned with the convergence of inflation to the target, while while allowing additional time to assess how inflation dynamics are likely to evolve,” adds the report, signed by the bank’s chief economist for Brazil, Solange Srour, and economists Lucas Vilela and Rafael Castilho.

For 2023, the bank estimates a reduction of 300 basis points in the Selic, which would end the year at 11.25%.

This Tuesday (19) the FIIs League receives André Bacci, who has been living on income since he was 33 years old

In the month in which it turns one year, the League of FIIs there is one more special edition. The program once again welcomes André Bacci, known for living exclusively on dividends received from real estate funds.

Currently, Bacci’s assets are 100% allocated to variable income, with 80% to real estate funds. According to the investor, there are at least 40 FIIs in the portfolio – 90% of the “paper” type.

Book author Introduction to Real Estate Investment FundsBacci will answer questions from internet users about how to retire with FIIs, in addition to analyzing the real estate fund segment in the midst of the electoral period, high interest rates and inflationary pressure.

produced by InfoMoneyO League of FIIs airs every Tuesday at 7pm on the InfoMoney on Youtube. You can also review all past edits.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live off your income and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Vale (VALE3) produces 74.1 million tons of ore in 2Q22, down 1.2% yoy

The mining company Vale (VALE3) reported this Tuesday (19) that it ended the 2nd quarter …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved