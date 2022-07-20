In line with the market, ifix ends the session with gains of 0.16%; FII MGFF11 is a high-profile

The IFIX – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Tuesday’s session (19) with a rise of 0.16%, at 2,784 points. The Mahogany FoF fund (MGFF11) topped the list of the highest highs on the trading day, up 2.67%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

The FII Edifício Galeria (EDGA11) announced this Monday (18) that Metlife Administradora de Fundos Multipatrocinados will not renew the lease agreement it has with the fund.

The company occupies the sixth floor of the eponymous building of the fund, located on Rua da Quitanda, downtown Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The space represents 439 square meters, according to a statement from the portfolio to the market.

According to the managers’ calculations, the non-renewal of the bond will reduce the fund’s income by approximately 11% and increase the portfolio’s vacancy rate to 51.3%.

The numbers already take into account the permanence of Inbrands, lessee of the first floor of the property, which threatened to leave the space, but gave up the cancellation. The fund signals that the company will renew the bond through May 2027.

Last month, FII Edifício Galeria distributed BRL 0.16 per share, equivalent to a monthly dividend return of 0.88%. In 12 months, the percentage is around 8%. In the period, the fund’s shares accumulated a drop of 33%.

The portfolio owns 100% of the Galeria building, which houses eight floors of corporate slabs, five stores, two restaurants with a living area, in addition to a mall located on the ground floor and basement.

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (19)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MGFF11 MAHOGANY Titles and Val. furniture 2.67 PATL11 Homeland Logistics Logistics 2.28 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping malls 1.84 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture 1.83 FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus Others 1.47

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (19):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid -2.45 ALZR11 Alianza Trust Income Logistics -1.38 BTAL11 BTG Pactual Agro Others -1.27 XPPR11 XP Properties Others -1.26 BTRA11 BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas agro -1.05

Source: B3

dividends today

Check out which are the eight funds that distribute income this Tuesday (19):

ticker Background Performance CPTR11 flagship Fiagro BRL 1.75 VGIP11 Values ​​Cri Index BRL 1.42 VGIR11 Value RE III BRL 1.19 CPTS11 Flagship Sec II BRL 1.10 MCCI11 Mauá Capital RE BRL 1.10 MGHT11 Mahogany Hotels BRL 0.80 VGIA11 Valora Cra BRL 0.16 MCHF11 Mauá Capital Hedge BRL 0.12 IMIV13 Bragança BRL 0.10

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

Giro Imobiliário: Credit Suisse raises Selic terminal forecast; FIIs League welcomes André Bacci

Credit Suisse raises terminal Selic forecast from 13.75% to 14.25%

Credit Suisse revised its forecast for the terminal Selic this Monday, 18, from 13.75% to 14.25%. The bank estimates that there will be an increase of 50 basis points in August and two more, of 25 points each, in September and October.

Credit recalls that in its most recent communications, the Central Bank said it forecast a new adjustment “of equal or lesser magnitude” in August. “Although the monetary authority had previously indicated its intention to stop the bullish cycle in its two previous meetings, it was strongly surprised by the inflationary process and, in our view, correctly continued to increase the rate”, says the report.

“In our view, the BC keeping the tightening cycle alive, albeit at a gradual pace of increases, minimizes the risk that monetary policy will lose credibility, as it would continue to indicate that it remains concerned with the convergence of inflation to the target, while while allowing additional time to assess how inflation dynamics are likely to evolve,” adds the report, signed by the bank’s chief economist for Brazil, Solange Srour, and economists Lucas Vilela and Rafael Castilho.

For 2023, the bank estimates a reduction of 300 basis points in the Selic, which would end the year at 11.25%.

This Tuesday (19) the FIIs League receives André Bacci, who has been living on income since he was 33 years old

In the month in which it turns one year, the League of FIIs there is one more special edition. The program once again welcomes André Bacci, known for living exclusively on dividends received from real estate funds.

Currently, Bacci’s assets are 100% allocated to variable income, with 80% to real estate funds. According to the investor, there are at least 40 FIIs in the portfolio – 90% of the “paper” type.

Book author Introduction to Real Estate Investment FundsBacci will answer questions from internet users about how to retire with FIIs, in addition to analyzing the real estate fund segment in the midst of the electoral period, high interest rates and inflationary pressure.

