In phone call to Bolsonaro, Zelensky calls for union of sanctions against Russia

posted on 07/18/2022 14:53



(Credit: Reproduction/Facebook/Jair Messias Bolsonaro)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke by phone this Monday (7/18) with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. The agenda was confirmed by the Ukrainian leader through social networks. On Twitter, Zelensky stated that he informed the Brazilian about the situation of the war in the eastern European country, said that the two leaders discussed the importance of resuming grain exports and called for the union of sanctions from trading partners against Russia.

Had a conversation with President of Brazil @jairbolsonaro. Informed about the situation on the front. Discussed the importance of summarizing ???????? grain exports to prevent a global food crisis provoked by Russia. I call on all partners to join the sanctions against the aggressor. — ???????? ???????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) July 18, 2022

“I reported on the situation at the front. I discussed the importance of resuming Ukrainian grain exports to prevent a Russian-caused global food crisis. I urge all trading partners to join sanctions against the aggressor,” he wrote.

On the 11th, Bolsonaro said that an agreement for the import of diesel from Russia is “almost certain”. The Chief Executive reported that the expectation is that the fuel will arrive in 60 days and that it would be “much cheaper”.

“It’s all right. In 60 days you can start arriving here, this possibility already exists. Russia continues to do business with the whole world, it seems that the economic sanctions did not work”, he said on the date.

Two days later, Bolsonaro said he would present the solution to the end of the war to the president of Ukraine during the phone call and reported that the solution to the conflict in Eastern Europe is similar to that of Argentina in the Falklands War in 1982, which came to an end. after the surrender of the Argentines.

“I’ll give him my opinion of what I think. I know what the case would be like. But I won’t. The solution to the case… How did Argentina’s war with the United Kingdom end in 1982? It’s over there. People regret. The truth is things that hurt, hurt, but you have to understand,” he added at the time.

According to Bolsonaro, it was Zelensky who sought him out: “He was the one who sought to talk to us. And I said straight away that I would talk to him, yes. He has a big country to run. Everything that was agreed with President Putin is being fulfilled. On my part and on his part. I will talk to him a lot. It is a lead and I will give my opinion to him.”

This was the first time Zelensky and the chief executive had spoken since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On February 27, Bolsonaro said that the people of Ukraine had entrusted the nation’s fate to “a comedian”, referring to Zelensky.

“Like Zelensky, who is a comedian who was elected president of Ukraine, I think the people trusted him to chart the destiny of a nation,” he said. The next day, he said he “has nothing to talk about” with the Ukrainian president. On the date, the person in charge of Ukraine in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, said that the Brazilian Chief Executive is “misinformed” about the war and suggested that Bolsonaro dialogue with the Ukrainian president.

“Some want me to talk to Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, I don’t have anything to talk with him at the moment. I’m sorry, if it’s up to me, we won’t have war in the world”, he emphasized on the date.

“Solidarity”

Hours before the call, Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) commented this Monday about the content of Bolsonaro’s conversation with Zelenski. The general characterized the agenda as “solidarity”.

“I think it’s solidarity with the situation that Ukraine is experiencing, a difficult situation. The country’s infrastructure being destroyed by the conflict. I think that’s more or less where the president will talk”.

Mourão also pointed to the possibility of humanitarian aid. “Humanitarian aid issue, if any. We had already offered from the beginning to receive Ukrainian refugees, we have a Ukrainian colony here in Brazil, there in Paraná. So I think the conversation will be there,” he concluded.