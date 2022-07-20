In video, Graciele Lacerda takes off her clothes and is only in a bikini

Graciele Lacerda moved the social networks this Tuesday (19), by sharing a video full of beauty and style with his followers on Instagram. in the record, she ‘takes off’ the fitness clothes she used in training and, afterwards, appears in a trendy bikini.

On the occasion, Graciele made a transition of images, using the song as the soundtrack of the video. 1, 2, 3, by Sofia Reyes with Jason Derulo & De La Ghetto. At first, the muse appears in the room, wearing a tank top and leggings.

Advertising Could not load ad

Then the influencer throws the bikini towards the camera. Right now, she is already dressed in the piece, showing off her powerful curves and showing that her training is paying off.

“From training to the pool”, said Graciele Lacerda

In the caption of the publication, Graciele Lacerda said that she would enjoy the sunny day to have fun in the pool. “From training to the pool!!! Let’s enjoy this sunshine. Our day of rest”commented.

on the social network, Zezé’s wife was highly praised by fans and admirers who accompany her. “Beautiful”, “Wonderful”, “What a show of a woman”, “Always very hot”were some of the messages she received.

Graciele Lacerda (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

SEE MORE: Wanessa Camargo exudes beauty when posing naked in the bathtub