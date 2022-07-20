Industrias Romi (ROMI3): profit drops 22.9% in the 2nd quarter

Indústria Romi (ROMI3) recorded net income of R$ 33 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 22.9% lower than that recorded in the same stage of 2021.

The company explains that the loss of profitability is “due mainly to the financial result”.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 21% in 2Q22, totaling R$52.5 million.

The Ebitda margin reached 14.1% between April and June, down 4.8 pp compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled R$372.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 5.9% compared to the same period in 2021, reflecting the consistent increase in order intake observed in recent quarters.

Order entry in 2Q22 exceeded the volume obtained in the same period of 2021 by 35.8%, with growth in all business units.

Romi’s total order backlog at the end of 2Q22 reached R$ 904.3 million, a growth of 36.8% compared to 2Q21, with emphasis on the Romi Machinery and Cast and Machined Castings business units.

The net financial result was negative by R$2.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing financial gains of R$2.2 million in the same stage of 2021.

Operating profit (EBIT) reached R$ 40.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 28% compared to the same period in 2021. The operating margin was 10.8% in 2Q22, down 5 .1 pp compared to the 2Q21 margin.

The gross margin obtained in 2Q22 was 28.2%, representing a reduction of 4.5 pp compared to 2Q21, due to the decrease in the gross margin of the Romi Machinery and Cast and Machined Casting Units.

The company’s investments totaled BRL 34.2 million in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 77.8% compared to the same quarter in 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, Indústrias Romi’s net debt was R$120.9 million.

