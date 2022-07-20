Infiltration of spies and loss of region caused layoffs

The infiltration of Russian spies into Ukraine and the loss of a strategic region in the south are the main reasons for President Volodymyr Zelensky to remove the head of the security service and the attorney general, changes that could strengthen his control of the state.

In his message to the nation on Sunday, Zelensky announced the departures of the head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Ivan Bakanov (a childhood friend of the president) and Attorney General Iryna Venediktova, whom he disapproved of for the lack of results in the fight against espionage and for collaborating with Moscow.

More than 650 investigations are underway for “high treason” and “collaboration” with Moscow against officials of the prosecutor’s office and Ukrainian security forces. This causes “very serious questions” to be asked about the work of these two leaders, said Zelensky.

At the request of the president, the parliament voted and approved this Tuesday (19) the dismissal of Bakanov and Venediktova.

“Everyone expected” from them “more tangible results” in the “search for collaborators and traitors” infiltrated in these structures, detailed a head of the presidential administration, Andrii Smyrnov, on Monday.

‘Serious error’

For some time, “the president and his cabinet were not happy with the work of Bakanov and Venediktova”, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened tensions, Ukrainian political scientist Volodymir Fesenko told AFP.

At least three senior SBU officials have been accused of high treason on behalf of Moscow in recent months. One of them, Oleg Kulinich, ousted in March and detained on Sunday, was stationed in the Kherson region.

This strategic region, situated very close to Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula (which Moscow annexed in 2014), was quickly occupied by Russian troops at the start of the invasion, which drew criticism of the government for its lack of defensive preparation.

“This man, who was supposed to help Bakanov, collaborated with the Russian special services. It was a very serious mistake and, in my opinion, the last straw for Zelensky,” Fesenko explained.

Zelensky also removed, at the end of March, the head of the SBU in Kherson, Serhiy Kryvoruchko. In addition, another high-ranking regional official is suspected to have handed over confidential maps of antipersonnel minefields to the Russians, according to the regional council holder.

President Zelensky on Monday announced a “leadership review” at the SBU, and one of Bakanov’s deputies and 28 agents will be sacked for “unsatisfactory results”.

In turn, Iryna Venediktova was responsible for investigating atrocities committed by Russian troops, especially in the city of Bucha, northwest of Kiev, which has become an example of “war crimes” in Ukraine.

The influential media outlet Ukrainska Pravda claims that Venediktova came into the presidency’s crosshairs for the excessive media coverage of her actions and, above all, for the rapid court proceedings against Russian soldiers, which made prisoner exchanges difficult, a priority for Zelensky.

manageable substitutes

However, for many Ukrainian analysts, the dismissals at the top of the state are a ploy by Zelensky to increase his control over the security forces, as his replacements are considered more manageable.

Zelensky replaced the attorney general and the head of the security service with their respective deputies, Oleksi Symonenko and Vassyl Maliuk, on an interim basis.

“It is clear” that these men “will carry out the political orders” of the presidency, said Tetiana Shevchuk, an analyst at the Ukrainian NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center, quoted by Forbes Ukraine.