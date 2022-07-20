Inter lineup: Wanderson and Moisés are available against São Paulo | International

Inter will have Wanderson’s return for the duel with São Paulo, on Wednesday night, in Beira-Rio, at 8:30 pm. In addition to the striker, coach Mano Menezes will also have left-back Moisés at his disposal.

The starting full-back has negotiations in progress with CSKA, from Russia, but will be in this Wednesday’s match. The deal has not yet ended and therefore the player is related and available.

Wanderson, on the other hand, has recovered from a muscle injury and will return to play, although it has not been confirmed since the beginning of the match. The shirt 11 colorado was injured in the defeat to Botafogo and has not played for a month.

A likely Inter lineup has Daniel; Hector, Vitão, Moledo and Moses; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena, Mauricio and Pedro Henrique; German.

Names like Alan Patrick, Taison, Renê and Bustos are recovering from muscle injuries and are out. The midfielder Liziero is out of the match because he belongs to São Paulo.

Striker Wesley Moraes hit Inter’s exit. The player was loaned again by Aston Villa, this time to Levante, in the Spanish second division. Another absence from the list is Bruno Gomes, who is negotiating with Coritiba.

Goalkeepers: Daniel and Keiller

Sides: Heitor, Moisés and Thauan Lara

Defenders: Vitão, Moledo, Mercado and Kaique Rocha

Flyers: Gabriel, Edenilson, Johnny

Midfielders: Mauricio, De Pena, Estêvão, Lucas Ramos and Boschilia

Forwards: David, Alemão, Pedro Henrique, Caio Vidal, Cadorini and Wanderson

