Inter opens space on the payroll to advance through Benedetto

Internacional has not given up on signing Argentine Darío Benedetto, from Boca Juniors. According to the UOL Esportethe gaucho club makes room on its payroll to try to persuade the 32-year-old center forward to play for Beira-Rio.

According to the report, the gaucho club has information that the Argentine would play in Brazilian football, but there are still obstacles to an eventual agreement.

Benedetto has an uncertain future at Boca Juniors and any negotiation should take time to conclude. The player awaits a definitive positioning of the club to forward his destiny.

Meanwhile, Colorado aims to make room on the payroll to be able to afford the Argentine’s salary. The value approaches R$ 1.2 million per month, and is currently considered totally unrealistic.

However, exits that are heading may authorize a bolder step. Boschilia, who has polls and is due to leave, Moisés, whose destination is CSKA, from Russia, and Wesley Moraes, returned to Aston Villa, join players who have already left the club such as Natanael, Rodrigo Dourado, Bruno Méndez and Thiago Galhardo. With them, the amount that leaves the club’s coffer monthly exceeds what would be needed to sign with Benedetto.

In Argentina, Inter’s interest is treated as ‘speculation’. Boca Juniors assures the local press that they have not received any offer.

It will be after making the exit moves that the Brazilian team will invest for his arrival. Once authorized by the financial condition, Colorado intends to stop having the striker as a ‘dream’ and start working with his name as a reality.

It is not news that Inter are looking for a number 9 shirt in the ball market. Benedetto is the favorite to occupy the post. In the current season he has 12 goals and an assist in 26 games.