Inter x São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Inter seeks to consolidate itself in the G-4 and follow the trail of leader Palmeiras, who has 33 points. Mano Menezes’ team comes from a 0-0 draw with Athletico-PR in the previous round and is in fourth place, with 29.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

São Paulo tries to get closer to the G-6 after the draw at home against Fluminense. The team, once again, will have a long list of absences due to injury and suspension. On the other hand, it is likely that Marcos Guilherme, recently hired, is at Beira-Rio, even if on the bench. With 24 points, Rogério Ceni’s team is in ninth place in the tournament.

+ Table and classification of the Brazilian Championship

Broadcast: Premierewith narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Maurício Noriega, Pedrinho and PC Oliveira.

Real time: O ge tracks all the game’s moves (click here to access).

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes Internacional vs São Paulo for the 18th round of the Brasileirão

Inter – Coach: Mano Menezes

Mano Menezes continues with several absences, but Wanderson returns from a muscle injury in his left thigh and remains as an option for the course of the match. Rodrigo Moledo, who was preserved in the Arena da Baixada, qualifies to be Gabriel Mercado’s partner in the defense again. Moisés is in negotiation with CSKA, from Russia, but remains available and faces São Paulo.

Probable lineup: Daniel; Heitor, Rodrigo Moledo, Gabriel Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Edenilson, Carlos de Pena, Mauricio and Pedro Henrique; German.

2 of 3 Inter’s likely lineup — Photo: ge Inter’s likely lineup — Photo: ge

Who is out: Liziero (belongs to São Paulo), Bustos (injury to the right thigh) and Renê, Alan Patrick and Taison (injury to the left thigh).

hanging: Daniel, Keiller, Kaique Rocha, Carlos de Pena, Mauricio and Mano Menezes.

+ Read other news from Inter

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

Rogério Ceni will have more absences against Inter: Jandrei and Leo, who were injured against Fluminense, do not play. Miranda, who had hoped to return to the team in this match, didn’t either. Welington, Gabriel Neves and Rodrigo Nestor, who started the weekend’s duel on the bench, should return to the starting lineup.

Probable lineup: Thiago Couto, Igor Vinícius, Diego Costa, Luizão and Welington; Pablo Maia, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes; Luciano and Eder.

3 of 3 Possible lineup for São Paulo against Inter — Photo: ge Possible lineup of São Paulo against Inter — Photo: ge

Who is out: Reinaldo (thigh strain) Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (right rectus femoris injury), André Anderson (muscle pain), Walce (surgery recovery), Caio (right knee cruciate ligament surgery), Luan (left adductor surgery), Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Miranda (muscle pain), Léo (right thigh swelling), Jandrei (back blow), in addition to Calleri and Patrick (suspended).

hanging: André Anderson, Eder, Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia and Reinaldo.

+ Read other news from São Paulo