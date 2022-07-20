International press compares Bolsonaro’s speech at a meeting with ambassadors to that of Trump | World

International newspapers reported this Tuesday (19) the meeting between Jair Bolsonaro with ambassadors in Brasília on Monday (18), in which the president questioned the electoral system and repeated suspicions already denied by official bodies about the 2018 elections and the security of electronic voting machines.
The American newspaper “The New York Times” compared the speeches of Jair Bolsonaro during a meeting with ambassadors to speeches by former US President Donald Trump.
the american newspaper “The New York Times” compared Bolsonaro’s speech at the meeting with the strategy adopted by former US President Donald Trump ahead of the country’s 2020 election, which he lost.
“Like Trump, Bolsonaro appeared to be discrediting the vote before it took place, in an alleged effort to increase reliability and transparency,” the paper analyzed.
The publication also reported that diplomats were “shaken” by the Brazilian president’s statements, “a possible preview of his strategy for an election that is 75 days away and that polls predict he will lose in a landslide.”
The British newspaper “Guardian” echoed Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors and said that the Brazilian president’s speeches caused ‘indignation’. — Photo: Reproduction
the british “Guardian” highlighted that Bolsonaro’s “unfounded” speeches about the integrity of the polls caused “outrage” among electoral authorities and experienced politicians. The speech, the publication said, fears have increased that the “far-right populist leader” will discredit the upcoming presidential elections.
The Guardian also highlighted that the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, released a list of 20 responses to Bolsonaro’s erroneous statements, and that Fachin called the speeches “unacceptable electoral denialism”.
The “Washington Post” also reported that Bolsonaro “sown doubts” that electoral authorities have already “repeatedly unmasked” about the Brazilian electoral process.
“Once again, the far-right leader has not presented any evidence of his allegations, which has drawn criticism from members of the electoral authority and analysts who fear he is laying the groundwork to reject the election results,” the published report said. in the American newspaper.