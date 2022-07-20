Iron ore production reaches 74.1 million tons in 2Q22 – Money Times

the production of iron ore gives OK (VALE3) reached 74.1 million metric tons in the second quarter of 2022, according to the report released by the company on Tuesday (19).

The amount represents an increase of 17.4% in relation to the volume registered in the previous quarter and a decrease of 1.2% compared to the amount registered in the same period last year.

According to the mining company, the advance on a quarterly basis is mainly explained by the “solid performance of the Southeast and South Systems in the dry season”.

According to Vale, production in the Northern System increased by 4%, benefiting from the usual weather seasonality, partially offset by occasional activities to homogenize inventories in Ponta da Madeira to adjust humidity levels.

Pellet production reached 8.6 million tons, representing an increase of 8.3% compared to the volume seen a year earlier, thanks to:

reduction of maintenance activities at the Oman plant; and

increased availability of pellet feed at the Vargem Grande plant.

Sales volumes of fines and iron ore pellets totaled 73.2 million tons between April and June of the year.

the production of nickel and copper was below the volumes recorded in the second quarter of 2021. Sales also fell on the same basis of comparison, although they recorded a slight increase over the first quarter of 2022.

Vale has reviewed its guidance for 2022, with an expected production of 310-320 million tons of iron ore. The original projection contemplated volumes in the order of 320-335 million tons.

