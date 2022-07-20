Is Fernandinho the missing piece in Athletico? See how Felipão can fit it; analysis | athletico-pr

Close to debut, the steering wheel Fernandinho lives the expectation of wearing the Athletico shirt again after 17 years. One of the main signings in Brazilian football, in 2022, the midfielder can act in several roles: first midfielder, second midfielder, defender and side.

Fernandinho has already made it clear, however, that he wants to act in the, as a steering wheel. In Hurricane, he will compete for position with Hugo Moura, Erick, Matheus Fernandes, Léo Cittadini and Bryan Garcia – the latter without playing with the coach. Alex Santana is close to closing with the club.

Before being confirmed as a reinforcement, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari commented that “any team in the world would like to have Fernandinho on the team”. The 73-year-old technical director’s mission is to fit him into the red-black formation.

The athlete must be listed for the first time for the match on Wednesday, at 19:30, against Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian.

The ge reporter, Guilherme Moreirathe sports coordinator of Globo Esporte Paraná, Guilherme de Paulaand the journalist Leonardo Mirandafrom the blog Panel Tactical, designed how the experienced midfielder can be used in the Atletico team. (watch the video above)

which is the best companion: Hugo Moura or Erick?

the defensive and offensive benefits

the physical question: prioritize knockout tournament?

the fitting in the marking

1 of 1 Fernandinho, Athletico midfielder — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Fernandinho, Athletico midfielder — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Announced at the end of June, Fernandinho held his first training session with the main group last Wednesday. He even did other activities in the following days.

In the previous two weeks, the midfielder only carried out specific work with the club’s physical trainers. It is worth noting that he was on vacation after the end of the European season at the end of May.

With the regularization, Fernandinho is able to play in the Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil. The red-black board will then register for the Libertadores, which will take place up to 72 hours before the start of the first leg of the quarterfinals, on August 4th. The games will be against Estudiantes, from Argentina.

More news from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

Revealed by the Hurricane, Fernandinho has stints at Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, and Manchester City. For the Paraná team, he made 83 games and 11 goals between 2003 and 2005.