Isadora sees Joaquim kissing Iolanda in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

Isadora catches Joaquim with Iolanda and is in shock in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
The magician will then tell his beloved how he discovered Joaquim’s scheme to steal the weaving. Isadora will be in disbelief, but she will continue to listen to David.
“I can’t believe it.”
“Joaquim is not worth what he eats, Dorinha. I swear it’s true,” he will reply.
Isadora looks for Davi and hears his version in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Isadora will then ask David to tell her the whole truth about her own past.
“Very well, you told me Joaquim’s lies. Now I want to know yours. Each one of them!”
And David will tell her everything. But first he will warn you that he was forced to lie not only to save his own skin, but to protect Isadora from Joaquim.
“First of all, I need to tell you that I hate lying. If I lied, it was out of necessity. To protect you, I had to pretend to be someone else.”
Davi tells all about his past to Isadora in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Even after hearing everything, Isadora will still not believe in her beloved.
“I don’t know if he actually spoke a line. Damn time I decided to listen to you.”
Isadora still doesn’t believe in David in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
But the flea behind her ear has been planted, and Isadora will see with her own eyes that David speaks the truth. At night, suspicious of Joaquim, she will follow him and see her husband kissing Iolanda (Duda Brack), as Davi told her. 😱 Dorinha will be in shock!
Iolanda and Joaquim are caught by Isadora kissing in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Will she finally believe in David now? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
20 Jul
Wednesday
Davi hears Yolanda make an appointment with Joaquim. Bartolomeu dies, and Leonidas gets emotional. Benê helps Violeta save the farm. Isadora decides to talk to Davi. Úrsula gives Abel money. Davi tells Isadora about the meeting that Iolanda arranged with Joaquim and has an idea for the girl to believe him. Heloísa advises Isadora to investigate the case of Joaquim and Iolanda. Benê is bothered by Matias’ affection for Olivia. Tenório discovers that his cousin and her husband have been arrested. Isadora sees Joaquim and Iolanda kissing.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
See when Isadora discovered that Joaquim already knew David’s true identity:
Isadora proves that Joaquim knew David’s true identity