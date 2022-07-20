Isolated, Ciro starts the season of party conventions

× Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

the conventions parties to ratify the candidacies for the Presidency of the Republic start today and will last until August 5th. Ciro Gomes, from PDT, will be the first pre-candidate to officially formalize his candidacy for the Palácio do Planalto. The act will take place in Brasília, at 4 pm.

“I am convinced that now, more than ever, we are going to mobilize this suffering Brazil of ours, which cannot take more of the same and wants a new alternative to get rid of the hatred, corruption, incompetence and lack of strategic vision that led us to to the bottom of the well”said yesterday Ciro, through social networks.

Despite the speech Ciro starts his campaign for the presidency isolated, without vice and without support from other acronyms. Members of the PDT believe that from now on the party will be able to negotiate alliances around the pedestrian. If he is unable to formalize an agreement with another party, Ciro should have Senator Leila Barros (DF) or former USP Dean Suely Vilela as his deputy.

This will be the fourth time that Ciro will run in a presidential campaign.

In today’s act, the pedetista will intensely criticize Lula, Jair Bolsonaro and defend structural reforms, such as the taxation of profits and dividends. The idea of ​​creating a program to remove the Brazilian’s name from the SPC was not abandoned either.

Your campaign motto must also change: the slogan “Rebellion of Hope” was abandoned by João Santana’s team. Now, Ciro will adopt the motto: “I prefer Cyrus”with the maximum “vote for one, get rid of two”.

Later this week, will formalize their respective candidacies the ex-president Lula (tomorrow, in São Paulo) and the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek re-election. The PL convention will be held in Rio de Janeiro and the Bolsonarista HQ wants to try to demonstrate strength during the event. 10,000 people are expected to attend.

Among the main candidates for the Planalto Palace, Simone Tebet (MDB) still faces resistance from sectors of the party.

The “MDB Lulas”, such as Renan Calheiros, say they are dissatisfied with the actions of the party president, Baleia Rossi, in charge of the party and claim that, a few months ago, it was agreed that the senator from Mato Grosso would give up if she did not reach double digits in the polls. So far, Tebet has not been able to surpass 4%.

But the tendency is for his candidacy to be confirmed on Wednesday of next week, the 27th, in a virtual event. The national executive of the acronym says that it has the support of at least 19 state directories to maintain the senator’s candidacy.

