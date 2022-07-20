“It was a gesture of greatness”, evaluates Ibaneis about the alliance with Arruda

posted on 07/20/2022 05:46 / updated on 07/20/2022 06:00



(credit: Disclosure)

Another turnaround in the Federal District campaign: the two candidates who lead the voting intentions in the Buriti Palace dispute, governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) and former governor José Roberto Arruda (PL), decided to go together in this year’s elections. year. The two rivals will avoid a clash that could be bloody, with the rift in a group that was united, and joined forces in the name of political interests.

Ibaneis will run for re-election with a broad coalition. Arruda will run for a term of federal deputy, with campaign clout for the government. By withdrawing the possible project from the Executive, Arruda managed to replace his wife, deputy Flávia Arruda (PL-DF), as the only candidate on the Ibaneis ticket to the Senate. Launched by Ibaneis as an ally in the run for the eight-year term, former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves (Republicans) will not be a candidate for the Senate.

Damares has two options: run as a federal deputy or return to the Bolsonaro government as a minister. The second option is the most likely. She will be able to campaign across the country for Bolsonaro’s re-election alongside the first lady, Michele Bolsonaro, with whom she is very close.

As a candidate for the Chamber of Deputies, Damares could disrupt the list of federal deputies for the Republicans, which today includes names such as federal deputy Júlio César Ribeiro, who is running for reelection, or former Secretary of Science and Technology Gilvan Máximo.

Federal deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF) remained as the name to run as vice on the Ibaneis ticket. She was one of the main articulators of Ibaneis’ reaction to Arruda’s growth, when she stitched together, alongside the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, the PP’s national president, the formation of a ticket in which Arruda would be without two important parties in the Bolsonarista base in the event of running for the GDF.

The agreement was sealed with the seal of Jair Bolsonaro. The president met with Arruda yesterday afternoon, who gave an account of the current situation of the parties in the Federal District divided between the two candidacies. After the explanation, Bolsonaro called governor Ibaneis Rocha, deputy Flávia Arruda and Damares to the Planalto.

There, he blessed the alliance. Damares assured that its leader is Bolsonaro and would heed any appeal from the presidency. Ibaneis and Arruda agreed to join the projects. Now the governor and deputy Flávia Arruda will have to sit down to jointly set up a government program around 10 goals, with contributions from the Arruda administration. “It was the best for the city and for Brazil,” Ibaneis told the Correio. And he added: “It was a gesture of greatness by Governor Arruda and Damares in favor of the union.”

In the final photo, everyone seemed tuned in and speaking the same language. “Governor Ibaneis has committed to supporting the president in Brasília. With that, the natural candidates are the re-election of Governor Ibaneis and Flávia’s candidacy for the Senate. And, as I am returning to public life, and I return with great humility, I will contest, if possible, for the seat in the Federal Chamber,” said Arruda. “If there is a mishap, which I hope there will not be, I will not harm the greater alliance that is between the two – Ibaneis and Flávia – and this one is sealed with my support”, he added.

For weeks, Arruda had been talking to Ibaneis and interlocutors about a possible alliance. But he also signaled his willingness to run for a new term in government since he obtained an injunction from the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins, which gave him back his political rights.





To avoid confrontation

The union, as in any agreement, serves the interests of both sides. A scenario in which Ibaneis and Arruda contest the elections would represent a risk for both. According to Pesquisa Quaest, published by Correio last Sunday, they were technically tied, with Ibaneis, with 28% of the votes, and Arruda, with 25%. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

The split could also facilitate the growth of a left-wing Senate contender. With the division, if Arruda ran for government, Flávia Arruda would hardly run for the Senate. It’s just that a governor’s campaign needs to seek allies to compose the majority ticket. Arruda would have to make room for political compositions. Even as a favorite, Flavia would be driven to seek a mandate as a federal deputy. Now she can lose, but starts the campaign as a favorite.

Getting in the way of Flávia’s candidacy would also be a strain on the family, for the couple who have two daughters. For President Jair Bolsonaro, it would be bad because the Planalto Palace would boost the election of an opposition senator. A newcomer to politics, Damares could lose the Senate election to a better-known candidate.

In the case of Ibaneis, the problem would be to continue the dispute alongside Damares, against Arruda and Flávia Arruda, names that would have Bolsonaro’s support. Not to mention the other candidates from former president Lula’s base, district deputy Leandro Grass (PV), from the PT-PV-PCdoB federation, in addition to Rafael Parente (PSB) and Keka Bagno, from the PSol-Rede Sustentabilidade federation. Ibaneis will also face Senators José Antônio Reguffe (União), Leila Barros (PDT) and Izalci Lucas (PSDB).

Arruda told Correio that the agreement strengthens Bolsonaro’s platform in the DF. “At the national level, it was a good political composition. Flávia was President Bolsonaro’s minister and we could not allow the disunity of his base in the DF. In the local field, there are some adjustments. But it was positive,” said the former governor.