Ivete Sangalo says subliminal message and ‘declares’ political position

Always criticized for neutrality, Ivete Sangalo made a statement on her show that made fans go crazy

Ivete Sangalo has always been criticized for not taking a political stand, nowadays, with the various cancellations on the internet, the public feels the need, amid the current political scenario, for great artists to declare political positioning, just as Anitta did with Lula recently.

However, Ivete Sangalo avoided this theme several times, being harshly criticized as ‘exempt’ and called by many as ‘bolsominion’ since she never took a stand against the government of the current president of the republic.

Recently, Ivete Sangalo had her show broadcast live on Multishow, TV Globo’s music channel, which is the station that hired the singer as a presenter.

While singing the song ‘Obrigada Axé’, which has an excerpt that tells the audience to throw their guns ‘there’, Ivete Sangalo dictated a sentence that made the audience curious:

“Let’s throw the weapons away, because we don’t need that. We need love, respect, lucidity, progress”.

But the lack of clarity about the sentence left in the air a possible political position of Ivete Sangalo, who was harshly criticized on social media:

“What position is this, people? [emoji de sem reação]”, said one netizen, To position yourself is to speak with all the letters! Like the sertanejo who openly closes with the bad thing. Or the pop girls who even with criticism support Lula! This is taking a stand.” said another.

IVETE POPCORN

Ivete Sangalo was hired by Globo to present The Masked Singer Brasil, a program that was so successful that it is already guaranteed at least until 2023 in Globo’s programming.

Now, the station has launched ‘Pipoca da Ivete’, despite the criticism of reusing the studio and even ideas, the program has generated a lot of audience and is gaining favor with the public.