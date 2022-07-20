James Webb Telescope Finds Oldest Galaxy in the Known Universe

+



The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest ever sent into space.

O James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)gives NASA, found the oldest known galaxy in the universe. The collection of stars, called GLASS-z1, dates to 300 million years after the Big Bang. This surpasses the previous oldest galaxy, GN-Z11, detected by the Hubble Space Telescope with an “age” of 100 million years.

Researchers at Harvard and the Smithsonian Astrophysics Center in Massachusetts have also discovered a second galaxy called GLASS-z11, which is about the same age, as reported by The Guardian.

Both galaxies have a mass equivalent to a billion suns, which could indicate an even earlier date of origin of 500 million years. They are also relatively small compared to the Milky Way, which is 100,000 light-years across. GLASS z-11, for example, is 2300 light years away.

GLASS-z11 is the oldest galaxy ever captured by scientists (Photo: Naidu et al, P. Oesch, T. Treu, GLASS-JWST, NASA/CSA/ESA/STScI)

“If these galaxies are at the distance we think, the universe is only a few hundred million years old at this observed point,” says Rohan Naidu, a graduate student at the University.

It is possible that James Webb is able to look further back and discover galaxies that are only 200 million years old. This would be an important step in the JWST’s mission to draw cosmic maps.

James Webb’s discoveries are being celebrated by the scientific community. Last week, NASA released the first photos recorded by the telescope, which include the Carina nebulae, a collection of galaxies known as “Stephan’s Quintet” and a spectrum of light from the exoplanet WASP-96b.

