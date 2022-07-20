James Webb telescope suffers damage after being hit by meteorite

James Webb: Telescope safety is paramount for NASA

Telescope was launched at a height that prevents repairs by astronauts;

James Webb’s lens is able to see the initial moments of the Universe;

Scientists expect the telescope to have about 1 low-damage impact per month.

The James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most expensive ever launched by NASA, suffered damage after being hit by a micrometeorite between the 22nd and 24th of May. These types of impacts are to be expected by the teams of scientists who build this equipment.

But according to a new article, published on Tuesday (12), pointed out that this particular impact may have exceeded the expectations of the astronomers behind the telescope capable of seeing the beginnings of the Universe.

In all, so far the James Webb has suffered six micrometeorite impacts. That rate is within the range expected by the researchers, who say the telescope should encounter potentially dangerous rocks about once a month. Five of these impacts did little damage, which can be fixed outside the mirror as its 18 parts can be individually adjusted.

In these five strokes less than 1 nanometer of error was caused. But the sixth hit had a greater impact, causing an error of approximately 9 nanometers. Still, the shock should not cause problems in the reception of light and data by the telescope.

However, this latest collision was cause for concern by NASA scientists, who in the report stated that “it is still unclear whether the May 2022 attack on the C3 segment was a rare event (i.e., an unlucky high-speed micrometeorite). kinetic energy that statistically may only occur once in several years), or whether the telescope may be more susceptible to micrometeorite damage than predicted pre-launch modeling.”

Preserving and ensuring the safety of James Webb is one of NASA’s greatest goals. The telescope, in order to obtain better images, was sent to a height of 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, which makes manual repairs to the equipment unfeasible. Hubble, which has received five repair and upgrade missions, is just 55 kilometers from Earth.