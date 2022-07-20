James Webb telescope was damaged by meteoroid; see image

NASA, the US space agency, has released more information about the impact of the micrometeoroid that hit the James telescope. Webb, in May of this year. The size of the space particle is larger than scientists imagined.

An image released by NASA shows the place where the equipment was affected: the C3 segment of the huge main mirror (6.5 meters in diameter) in the shape of a golden beehive.

Right, highlight of one of James Webb’s mirrors after micrometeoroid impact; C3 mirror segment has been compromised Image: NASA/STScI

The James Webb has 18 hexagonal segments of solid beryllium mirrors — the other 17 are in mint condition and have been realigned to compensate for the flaw in the C3.

Relatively severe but isolated damage

According to the US space agency, the damage caused by the micrometeoroid was relatively severe and irreparable, causing “a significant and incorrigible change in the overall value of this segment”.

The impressive performance we saw in the first photos released was slightly reduced. This means that the telescope is deforming a little more the light from stars and galaxies that reaches it.

However, the researchers guarantee that the telescope continues to operate at a level higher than the mission’s goals, “because only a small part of the area was affected”. Therefore, the results remain within the expected margin of error.

The image below shows a “before and after” of the telescope. On the left side, the equipment is highlighted before the impact of the micrometeoroid. On the right side, you can see a difference in light intensity at the bottom of the mirrors.

On the chart scale, the lighter the color, the higher the failure rate.

impacts

The risks of impacts from micrometeoroids (particles the size of grains of sand, traveling at very high speeds) are unavoidable in the operation of any spacecraft.

Over its lifespan, initially estimated at 10 years, impacts like this “will gracefully degrade its performance,” according to NASA. In fact, in the first six months of operation, 19 collisions have already occurred: 13 harmless, five with insignificant damage and one serious (the one portrayed in this text).

The researchers will continue to evaluate what happened to try to identify whether the serious impact was something rare or if the structure of the equipment could be more affected than imagined.

*With information from Space and Astronomy