Jeffinho almost gave up football after dismissal at base, went to futsal and today promises at Botafogo

Praised in recent games in Botafogo, Jeffinho has entered the second half and made smoke, with dribbling and skill. However, the player’s history in football was almost interrupted. According to “UOL”, he was dismissed on the basis of the Round Round and thought about stopping.

Jeffinho ended up going to play amateur futsal tournaments in the region, until Marco Antonio Pereira, aka Marquito, saw him play and asked the Resende a test for the under-20.

– We are always evaluating athletes. Marquito came to us and asked for an evaluation. Jeffinho was playing futsal, but he would like to try the field. He did two training sessions and we practically passed on the first day. We see a lot of quality, a daring player, dribbler and with courage, who goes up. He has resources and a good collection of dribbles – explained to “UOL” Hugo D’Elia Machado, football director of Resende.

– Difficulties at the beginning of the career come to many players, but when we approved him at Resende, we saw potential. And he just grew up. He was featured in the under-20, went up and did well. He is still a young boy, with a small experience, who is starting to build a story. When he turned pro, we knew he was going to turn around – he said.

At Botafogo, Jeffinho was hired for the under-23, with a loan until the end of the year with a fixed purchase option. He gained space due to the absence of the team and seeks to continue growing.