Jesuíta Barbosa talks about the success of Pantanal and breaking the soap opera’s taboo: “There is an evolution of the gender discussion” – Vogue

The hype is growing for the long-awaited marriage between Juma and Jove, in the soap opera Pantanal, which promises to stop Brazilian television. Last week, we revealed details about the wedding dress actress Alanis Guillen wore in the scene, as well as an exclusive interview with her. Now, it is Jesuíta Barbosa, interpreter of Jove, who talks to Vogue Brasil, detailing the backstage of the production and telling about the intimate scenes with Alanis and her relationship with the character.

“The chemistry with Alanis hit right away. Trust is what sets us up for any scene, romance, sex. We trust each other a lot”, explains Barbosa, who has already become one of new heartthrobs of Brazilian television. The relationship of the two artists on the scene is among the most talked about topics on the Brazilian social network since Pantanal debuted in March of this year and the union of the lovebirds promises to conquer even more the public.

The telenovela is a remake of the homonymous production, which premiered in the 1990s and was hugely successful. “I saw some [capítulos]not the entire telenovela”, assumes Jesuíta when asked if he used the original material (and Marcos Winter’s performance as Jove) as inspiration.

The current version of the telenovela brought several new features compared to the one from 32 years ago, including the fact that, in 2022, it is Juma who asks Jove to marry him. The breaking of the taboo on national open network was one of the biggest surprises for viewers and the cast. In Jesuíta’s opinion: “I think we have to do this more. More women have to ask a man to marry her, or decide what to do or not”; and even joked: “I think he [Jove] always expected her to ask (laughs)”.

The change was significant and positively received thanks to its tuning in to modern discussions of gender roles. “Today, we have an opening of the feminine and gender discussion that I think is very important. This evolution is what interests me the most in the soap opera”, confesses the actor.

Below, you can check out in full the exclusive conversation between Vogue Brasil and Jesuíta Barbosa, the Jove in Pantanal:

Did your chemistry hit right away? What was the most difficult scene for you so far and why?

The chemistry with Alanis hit right away. But I think that during our meetings we built an intimacy that is revealed on stage. Much for the respect we have for each other and for the detachment too. Alanis is very generous and very loving too. How Marquinhos is. And that happens, when you are on the scene with someone who has a desire to listen and to deliver, we just take off.

Do you always feel comfortable with the couple’s intimate scenes or is there insecurity? What helps you prepare for these more intense moments?

No insecurity. I think we trust each other a lot. Confidence is what gives a hitch to do any scene, romance, sex. And also physical release. We have a detachment from the body that I think is what makes us more comfortable. To understand that we are doing work there that is for the greater good, which is not just about us. So we let go.

It was Juma who asked Jove to marry him, what do you think about this ‘role reversal’ within a patriarchal society?

I think it’s great. I think we have to do more of that. More women have to ask their man to marry them, or decide what to do and what not to do. Getting married is also not a real necessity. I think marriage is always an argument. But I think it’s good that Juma asked. I think he always expected her to ask, Jove (laughs).

How are you dealing with the tremendous success of the soap opera? What important discussions do you believe this version is raising for the public?

I think there is a very strong gender discussion. Back then, I had the freedom to say some things that today seem to be politically incorrect. We cannot somehow address some of the issues that were raised there 30 years ago. But today we have an opening of the feminine and gender discussion that I think is very important.

And the discussion now appears in an inverted way, because we have the pawns with this sexual thing happening that in the first soap opera it was the opposite, it was the opposite, the women who appeared more naked. So I think there is an evolution of the gender discussion, which is what interests me the most in this telenovela.

Did you get to see chapters of the first novel by Pantanal to be inspired by the creation of the character? If yes, how did it help you? If not, why did you make that choice?

I saw some, not the entire novel. I saw it to understand the whole dramaturgy in a more imagistic, more visual way. The interesting thing about this soap opera is the dramaturgy itself, this fantastic reality within a very Brazilian geography. But I was also interested in seeing this visual part, what enchanted people, understanding what it was; not only the nude, which is much talked about, but a visual subversion that existed there, of contrasts.