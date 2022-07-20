Judge returns to police investigation into PT’s death in PR

The Justice of Paraná ordered the Civil Police to complete the investigation into the death of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, who was shot by criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho in Foz do Iguaçu, on July 9, during his PT-themed birthday party.

Order by Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu, sent the investigation back to the corporation for further steps requested by the MP-PR (Public Ministry of Paraná), such as the expertise on Guaranho’s cell phone.

“I determine the return of the police investigation to the Police Station, via offline remittance, for the urgent fulfillment of the investigative steps requested by the Public Ministry, noting that the application of art. 16, of the CPP, does not rule out the observance of the tight procedural deadlines in the processing of investigations of the arrested defendant”, wrote the magistrate, in the decision of Monday (19.Jul.2022). Read the entire document (18 KB).

In a note, the civil police said that it will comply “quickly” the due diligence. “The investigations had already been requested by the police authority to the Scientific Police, last week; for the time being, with no expected completion date.”

The police closed the investigation into the case on Thursday (July 14). Guaranho was indicted for double qualified homicide for the death of Marcelo Arruda, for clumsy reasons and for causing danger to other people who were at the scene.

The corporation ruled out political motivation in the case. The SESP-PR (Secretariat of State for Public Security of Paraná) said on Sunday (July 17) that there is no legal provision to classify the murder as a political crime.

Marcelo Arruda was treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu. Guaranho is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The final report of the investigation was closed without the conclusion of the expertise on Guaranho’s cell phone and car and on the digital records of the cameras.

The defense of Marcelo Arruda’s family had asked for the expertise of the criminal police’s cell phone. To Power 360the lawyers said it was also necessary to examine the cell phone of Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, who died on Sunday (17.Jul). “It is very important for us to survey the contacts made by him on the date of the facts, since he was responsible for the cameras at the crime scene”.

The Civil Police of Paraná is investigating the possibility of Esquarcini’s suicide. He was a guard at Itaipu and allegedly jumped off an overpass in Medianeira (PR).

According to statements made to the police, Esquarcini was responsible for operating the surveillance equipment and for passing the password to access the images from the Aresf (Recreational Sports and Physical Security Association of Itaipu) cameras. The place was rented by Marcelo Arruda’s family for his birthday party.

On Friday (July 15), the chief delegate of the Homicide Division, Camila Cecconello, said that Guaranho’s cell phone was given to his wife at the hospital where the criminal police officer was taken after being shot by Arruda. The device was handed over to the police after a court order, which authorized the breach of telematic secrecy of the criminal police officer.

The cell phone is password-locked and sent to the Criminalistics Institute. The delegate did not say at the time how long it would take to complete the expertise on the device. She said the procedure is “Late”.

Investigation

According to the police investigation, Guaranho knew about Arruda’s party before going to the place and firing the shots that ended up killing the PT member. According to testimonies, he was at a barbecue and saw images from the security cameras of the club where the party was held.

One of the participants at the barbecue had access to the camera records through his cell phone, and was in the habit of checking the images to ensure the club’s safety, according to the deputy head of the Homicide Division, Camila Cecconello.

When opening the records on the cell phone, people who were around saw the images, including criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho. According to testimonies, the criminal police officer had drunk alcohol at the barbecue. “Reports say that he was very altered”, declared the delegate. The report on the amount of alcohol he would have ingested has not yet been completed.