Justice asks for a block of R$ 7 million

The Justice of São Paulo determined that a judicial deposit of just over R$ 7 million should be made that would go to singer Belo, from a concert to be held in August, at Pacaembu, alongside Thiaguinho, for the debt with former player and commentator Denilson, from Bandeirantes.

In a decision published yesterday (19), the 5th Civil Court of the São Bernardo Forum asked that official letters be sent to companies that sell tickets for the event, scheduled for the 20th of next month. The court’s determination is that the companies promote the judicial deposit “up to the limit of the undisputed amount of the debt”, of exactly R$ 7,004,586.00.

In other words: the blockade will be limited to the little more than R$ 7 million cited by the Justice referring to Belo’s share of the event. However, as the event takes place in a month, it is still not possible to know how much will be raised by the companies with the show.

This amount of R$ 7 million is questioned by Belo. Lawyer Marcelo Passos, who represents the artist, told the column that he appealed, as he understands that the amount is irregular.

He pointed out that, at the moment, the amount is under review by the court and there is no blocking of the gross revenue of the event, but only part of the amounts that would be destined for the artist. Previously, Belo’s defense overturned the attachment of gross box office receipts.

Denilson was also sought to comment on the court’s decision through his press office, but did not respond until publication. If the former athlete wants to talk about the topic, the report will be updated.

The fight between Denilson and Belo has been going on for over 20 years. The former player managed the pagode band Soweto, which had the singer as its leader, but the partnership was broken in 2000, when Belo left the group to start a solo career.

The former player sued the singer for breach of contract. In 2004, Belo was ordered to pay compensation to the former player. Currently, the value exceeds R$ 7 million, which is disputed by the singer.

In March of this year, Denilson participated in the podcast ‘Ticaracaticast’, presented by the comedians Carioca and Bola, and commented on the debt.

“It’s not normal for this crazy duty and living a normal life without paying me. It solved everything. He has to come and say: ‘What’s your pix?’. The guy is public, he goes there and puts on a show. “This is not normal, this is a portrait of Brazilian society today”, said the former player.