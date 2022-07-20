Justice gives eviction order to Whindersson Nunes | Column Fábia Oliveira

THE eviction action filed by the owner of two commercial rooms against Whindersson Nunes, due to late rent payments, has just won a new chapter. Erica Stefani Vita’s requests were upheld, as there was an understanding that Whindersson should be responsible for presenting proof of payment of the rent and the realization of improvements to the properties.

According to the judge, the discharge could have been proven by Whindersson, through a receipt or proof of consignment in payment, documents that were not presented. In this way, the delay in paying the rents was enough to determine the termination of the contract and authorize its eviction.

The magistrate judged the action as well-founded so that the lease contract was terminated and the eviction was decreed, giving the defendant a period of fifteen days to vacate the property voluntarily and without offering resistance.

Furthermore, Whindersson was still ordered to pay the rents to Ericawith a fine and charges requested by the same in the initial petition, plus the rents, fines and charges that are levied up to the moment of the effective eviction of the property.

Continues after advertising

In March of last year, Whindersson Nunes decided to rent two commercial rooms in São Paulo. But the case ended up in court. The youtuber was accused of not complying strictly with payments. The owner of the rooms, located in a condominium in the neighborhood of Pinheiros, in São Paulo, decided to charge her tenant in court.

Also according to the eviction action filed in September, there is information that Whindersson was “systematically” delaying his obligations. The lessee’s complaint in this process is that Whindersson always paid the rents for the months of May, June, July and August 2021 late, and it was necessary to send an extrajudicial notification to receive it.

With this, the owner claims that she would be entitled to receive a fine in the amount of R$ 14,208.33, proportional to the 31 months not fulfilled in the contract, since the artist’s departure from the properties would have been anticipated.

According to the lessee, there was a provision in the contract that he would benefit from a discount of R$ 500 in rent on the first 12 monthly payments. However, the youtuber they would have to have installed three air conditioning units in the rooms, within 30 days after signing the contract, which did not happen. In this way, these discounts given to him are also being demanded.