Justice of RJ determines that 11-year-old girl raped and kept in prison and baby are taken to shelters | Rio de Janeiro

The girl’s mother would have stated that she did not know about the pregnancy and that she only found out about the early pregnancy when the minor went into labor.

The child had been out of school for two years and had no medical follow-up. The decision states that the measure aims to urgently ensure the protection of the rights of minors.

1 of 1 Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The Civil Police will listen to the girl’s mother. The child, who became pregnant and had a baby at home, is hospitalized after having complications in childbirth. Her stepfather is temporarily in prison and is the main suspect in the abuse.

as showed the g1 and the TV Globe on Monday, according to the delegate investigating the case, Fernanda Fernandes, head of the Caxias Women’s Office (Deam-Caxias), the child did not understand what was happening to her, in this case, the pregnancy.

From the information they had from the Adão Pereira Nunes Hospital, in Caxias, where the girl remains hospitalized, the police also learned that the child looked very scared. This was one of the reasons that led Deam-Caxias to request a protective measure against the victim’s mother and stepfather.

Girl will also be heard

Investigators plan to hear from the child once the health facility releases the minor. Also according to the police, the girl can’t read or write for having spent the last two years in a situation of false imprisonment. The suspicion is that she suffered abuse during the period.

as showed the TV Globo it’s the g1 on Sunday (17), civil police officers from Deam-Caxias arrested the child’s stepfather on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment of her own stepdaughter, 11 years old.

The investigation found that the victim spent at least the last two years stuck at home. During that time, she became pregnant and the baby was born last week, when the police began investigating the case. the delegate Fernanda Fernandes said that the girl was only taken to the health unit because, probably, there were postpartum complications.

“They [padrasto e mãe da menina] they had to request help from SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service) because there must have been some complication. The two went to the hospital and we received a call”, detailed Fernanda Fernandes.

Overheard by the police, the couple claimed that the girl was raped by a gunman about 9 months ago. To Deam’s agents, the stepfather and mother told that the child had no belly and, supposedly, they they only found out about the pregnancy on the day of delivery.

The investigators suspect that the child was being kept in hiding because he suffered successive abuses from his stepfather. The investigation even pointed out that the girl’s birth took place at home.

The girl’s stepfather, suspected of raping her, was detained by Deam-Caxias agents near the Adão Pereira Nunes Hospital, where she and the baby she gave birth to are. Before getting the stepfather’s temporary arrest, the police asked the Justice for protective measures for the minor.

Violence against women: how to ask for help

According to the delegate’s explanation, the girl’s mother was not arrested, but is also being investigated. Initially, for intellectual abandonmentgiven that the child has not been to school for two years.

From information from the hospital, investigators found that the child’s anus had been violated and there were scars from previous violence. for the police, the abuse may have started even before the pregnancy. This led the agents to suspect that rapes were recurrent and committed by people close to the family of the child, as witnesses pointed out that the girl was practically not seen leaving the house.

When first heard by the agents, the stepfather agreed to do a DNA test, but when a police team went to his house, the man changed his mind. He justified it by saying that he would need to talk to his wife, the victim’s mother, which caused the police officers to be surprised.