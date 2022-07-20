Justin Bieber resumes tour after break to treat facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome | Rock in Rio 2022

Singer Justin Bieber will resume shows on the “Justice” tour, which was interrupted in June after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The announcement of the resumption was made on the official profiles of the tour on social media on Tuesday (19).

“Justin Bieber today announced that the ‘Justice’ world tour will resume at the Lucca Festival in Italy on July 31st,” the statement reads.

“Justin Bieber will tour festivals across Europe and continue with world tour performances across South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, then return to Europe in 2023.”

Details of the postponed US shows will be released soon.

In Brazil, Bieber has three performances scheduled, one in Rock in Rioon September 4th, and another two in São Paulo, on September 14th and 15th.

In June, Bieber canceled concerts he would play in Canada and the United States after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has paralyzed part of his face.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is an infection of the nerves in the face and ear that can cause facial paralysis. It is caused by the herpes zoster virus.

He even published a video showing the paralysis. “As you can see this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this side of my nose doesn’t move. It’s a total paralysis on that side of my face,” describes Bieber.

“For those frustrated by the cancellation of my upcoming shows, I’m not physically fit to do them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish it weren’t the case, but it’s time to take care of my body and I need to take it easy. I hope you understand,” he says.

“I’m going to use this time to rest and relax to get back 100% to what I was born to do. In the meantime, I need to relax to get my face back. Love you, thank you for being patient with me. I’m going to get better. I’m doing all the exercises for my face to go back to normal, it’s just a matter of time, but we don’t know how much exactly,” he says.