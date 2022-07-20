Karina Bacchi shows son in Israel after separation and surprises

Actress Karina Bacchi came with her son on a very special trip and enchanted

The actress Karina Bacchi shared with his fans beautiful photos of a trip with his family. Since she broke up, the famous has been enjoying good times with her son and parents. She was married to the businessman Amaury Nunes, for about four years. The two made the union official, in 2018, with a beautiful ceremony held on a beach in the Northeast.

The relationship ended and they announced their separation in May this year. Neither of the two gave more details about the divorce and both have little commented on the matter. The actress made some posts talking about how a marriage requires commitment and commitment. While the businessman released some old photos of his son, always highlighting how much she misses the boy.

After separating from her first husband, to whom she was married for about 15 years, Karina Bacchi decided to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother. One of the main reasons for breaking up with publicist Sérgio Amon is that he didn’t want to have more children. Therefore, the artist chose to undergo an in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. The procedure was performed in the United States and while she was there she met Amaury.

In this way, Enrico is biologically Karina’s son. But soon after the wedding, the businessman and she went to court to change the birth certificate of the heir. With that, the boy’s paternal surname was given by Amaury. The ex-couple’s son is currently four years old.

This Monday (18), mother and son posed together on a very special trip. The actress is visiting Israel. In addition to Enrico, she boarded accompanied by her mother, Nadia Bacchi. The family posed at some tourist spots in the region, including the ancient port city of Caesarea Maritima, located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

“Israel, we have arrived… may God bless and keep us on our journey. Thank you Lord for the opportunity to get to know the Biblical story that we love and care so much. Who of you would also like to meet or already know Israel?”, captioned Karina Bacchi. A follower of the famous soon commented: “My dream!”. “What a blessing, enjoy the trip,” recommended another.

