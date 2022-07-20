Kissinger says US-China cold war could lead to global catastrophe

support the 247

247 – Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger defended an end to the policy of confrontation between the United States and China. “In an interview with Bloomberg, Kissinger, who helped restore US-China ties in the 1970s, said US President Joe Biden should be careful about letting domestic politics interfere with the ‘importance of understanding China’s stability. ‘” points out value report .

“Biden and previous administrations were very much influenced by the internal aspects of China’s vision,” said Kissinger, 99. “Of course, it is important to avoid Chinese or any other country’s hegemony.” But, he stressed, “this is not something that can be achieved by endless confrontation.” Kissinger previously said that the increasingly antagonistic relationship between the US and China could lead to a “global catastrophe comparable to World War I”.

