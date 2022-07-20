Klara Castanho asks for BRL 100,000 in action against Bolsonarista Antonia Fontenelle

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Klara Castanho asks for BRL 100,000 in action against Bolsonarista Antonia Fontenelle 2 Views

Bolsonarista Antonia Fontenelle released information about a newborn child that actress Klara Castanho gave for donation.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

After winning in court against Klara Castanho, Antonia Fontenelle shoots: “she wants my money” | Policy & Rights

On the night of this Monday, 18th, Antonia Fontenelle published a video on her channel …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved