Klara Castanho asks for BRL 100,000 in action against Bolsonarista Antonia Fontenelle

247 – Actress Klara Castanho asked the Judiciary to determine to the Bolsonarista militant Antonia Fontenelle a payment of R$ 100 thousand for moral damages. Fontenelle released information on a social network about a newborn child that the artist gave for donation.

The actress publicly said that she was a victim of rape and, as a consequence, gave the child up for adoption in accordance with the legislation. But the bolsonarista released information that she should not and accused the artist of having committed the crime of “abandonment of the incapable”.

“In view of the very serious offenses proven against the plaintiff, there is no doubt that, in the present case, the conditions for ordering the defendant to pay moral damages in the amount of BRL 100,000.00 are fulfilled,” said the petition.

Klara Castanho’s defense asked the Court to order the Fontenelle videos to be removed. But, according to judge Flávia Viveiro de Castro, of the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, the request would be “a kind of censorship”.

