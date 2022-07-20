Klara Castanho case: Antonia Fontenelle reveals: “Who is the rapist?”

Photo: Marcio Rangel





Antonia Fontenelle spoke again about the pregnancy and adoption case involving the actress klara brown on Monday night (18) through your YouTube channel. The artist and youtuber said that she was sued for a live, which has already been taken off the air, but that she won the lawsuit filed by the global in court.

“I was sued by the legal body of an enemy who offered his lawyers for Klara Castanho to sue me. A judge did not accept or take the video off the air, but I had already done so. She understood it as censorship”, explained Antonia, in the recording.

The blonde still questions the investigations surrounding the whole case and, again, asks who the rapist was.

“I put myself at the disposal of Justice to explain the reasons that led me to talk about the case, even without mentioning the name of this girl (Klara). It’s all very serious”, he reiterates.

“You can’t by an open letter point out a problem and not make yourself available to solve it”, concluded, evaluating, the actress.