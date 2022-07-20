know the 10 first signs of the disease

The National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimates that, between 2020 and 2022, more than 30,000 people were diagnosed with lung, trachea and bronchus cancer in Brazil. Men were the majority: they are responsible for 17,760 of the cases, while women, for 12,440.

Most of the time, lung cancer is identified in the later stages. At this stage, symptoms typically include bloody phlegm, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, and recurrent lung infection.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women worldwide — approximately 25% of all deaths from the disease are due to complications from tumors in the organ. Still, cases and deaths fall year by year. Experts indicate this is happening because people are smoking less.

***lung-cancer-drawing Lung cancer is the second most common in men and women in Brazil. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), about 13% of all new cases are in OrgansGetty Images *** lung cancer photo At the end of the 20th century, lung cancer became one of the leading preventable causes of death in the world.Getty Images *** lung cancer photo Smoking is the main cause. About 85% of diagnosed cases are associated with the consumption of tobacco products.Getty Images *** lung cancer photo Mortality among smokers is about 15 times higher than among people who have never smoked, while among former smokers it is about four times higher.Getty Images *** lung cancer photo Exposure to air pollution, recurrent lung infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (emphysema and chronic bronchitis), genetic factors and a family history of lung cancer also favor the development of this type of cancer.Getty Images *** lung cancer photo Other risk factors are: occupational exposure to chemical or physical agents, drinking water containing arsenic, high doses of beta-carotene supplements in smokers and ex-smokers.Getty Images *** lung cancer photo Symptoms usually do not occur until the cancer is advanced. However, people in the early stage of the disease may already have a persistent cough, bloody sputum, chest pain, recurrent pneumonia, extreme tiredness, persistent hoarseness, worsening shortness of breath, decreased appetite and difficulty swallowing.Getty Images *** lung cancer photo The diagnosis of lung cancer is made by evaluating the signs and symptoms presented, the family health history and the results of specific tests, such as chest radiography, computed tomography and lung tissue biopsy.Getty Images *** lung cancer photo For those with disease located in the lung and lymph nodes, treatment is done with radiation and chemotherapy at the same time.Getty Images *** lung cancer photo In patients with distant metastases, treatment is with chemotherapy or, in selected cases, with targeted therapy-based medication.Getty Images *** lung cancer photo Surgery, when possible, consists of removing the tumor with a safety margin, in addition to removing the lymph nodes close to the lung and located in the mediastinum. It is the treatment of choice for providing better results and disease control. Getty Images 0

Check out the first 10 signs of lung cancer:

Lung cancer is usually diagnosed in the most advanced form. At this stage, the following symptoms are common:

Dry and persistent cough; Difficulty breathing; Shortness of breathe; Decreased appetite; Weight loss; Hoarseness; Back pain; Chest pain; Blood in the phlegm; Extreme tiredness.

In the presence of these signs and symptoms, it is important to see a doctor. The pulmonologist or general practitioner can be consulted to identify the disease early, initiating treatment and preventing the development of complications.

Metastasis

Metastasis happens when cancer cells are transported to other parts of the body through the bloodstream or lymph vessels. It can happen in a few months and, depending on the place of occurrence, cause different symptoms.

In pulmonary metastasis, there may be chest pain unrelated to breathing or pleural effusion. In the brain, headache, nausea, vomiting and even neurological deficit may appear.

In the case of bone metastasis, bone pain and recurrent fractures may occur. In the liver version, enlargement of the liver, slight weight loss, and pain in the upper right side of the belly are common.

What causes lung cancer?

The main responsible for the development of this type of cancer is the use of cigarettes. About 90% of all cases happen in smokers: the number of cigarettes smoked per day and how many years the habit has been following are risk factors that can worsen the condition.

According to doctors, factors that increase the risk of developing lung cancer include:

Smoke;

Inhaling other people’s cigarette smoke, thus being a passive smoker;

Being frequently exposed to radon gas and other hazardous chemicals such as arsenic, asbestos (asbestos), beryllium, cadmium, hydrocarbons, silica, mustard gas and nickel;

Living in regions with a lot of environmental pollution;

Have a genetic predisposition.

In addition, having been treated for other types of cancer can also increase the risk, such as in cases of breast cancer, lymphoma or cancer of the testicles treated with radiotherapy, for example.

People with these risk factors should have regular appointments with a general practitioner or pulmonologist to assess lung health and screen for any changes that may be suggestive, such as a lump.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for lung cancer depends on the type of tumor, characteristics and presence of metastasis. The doctor may recommend surgery to remove part or all of the lung to prevent cancer cells from spreading.

Chemo and radiotherapy may also be indicated, before or after surgery. The purpose of these procedures is to shrink the tumor and ensure the elimination of all cancer cells.