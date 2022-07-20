Latino can enter “A Fazenda”, says columnist; singer was involved in trouble with ex-wife Rayanne Morais

Latino is being quoted to compose the cast of the new season of “A Fazenda”, which should premiere on RecordTV in September

Latino may be one of the names that will compose the cast of the new season of the reality show “A Fazenda”, from RecordTV, scheduled to premiere in September. The 49-year-old singer had his name engraved by columnist Leo Dias of “Metropoles”, but so far he has not commented publicly on the matter.

The artist has easy traffic at the station: according to “TV News” this Tuesday (19), Latino is close to the owner of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (and controller of RecordTV), Edir Macedo. In addition, he even made a cameo as himself in the film “Nothing to Lose”, which tells the story of the religious leader. However, he has not released any musical works since 2015.

On television, Latino’s last appearance took place in 2020, when he participated (also as himself) in the series “Uma Vida de Novela”, from Multishow. For years, he has stood out in the media for being a staunch supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek re-election to the presidency of the Republic in October.

Trouble with Rayanne Morais

Earlier, Latino and Rayanne Morais, his ex-wife, got into an ugly argument after her relationship with actor Victor Pecoraro, who has participated in the same reality show, became public. On a gossip portal, the singer left vomiting emojis as a sign of disapproval of his ex’s attitude, which triggered anger on her part.

“Don’t confuse me with you. You will take care of your children who are the fruits of your betrayal with me, in fact, that was the reason for the separation. It’s good that the math is accurate, if you couldn’t invent one more of your lies. Bad character “, wrote Rayanne in the comments area of ​​the Official PlayView. At the time they were married, the singer’s two children were born.: in 2012 (with the lawyer Glaucia Deneno) and 2013 (with the model Jaqueline Blandy).