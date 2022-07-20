Launched in 2019, Xiaomi Mi A3 gets new software update – All in Technology

Despite having hit the market about three years ago, the Xiaomi Mi A3 has just received a new system update. This is an update containing the most current security patch as of July 2022. As a result, Xiaomi has kept its word by sending three years of updates to the device.

According to what has been revealed, the new update weighs around 8GB and is arriving via OTA (wireless) to the smartphone. However, it is worth noting that this will likely be one of the last updates the model will receive.

See too:

A sales success, the Xiaomi Mi A3 impressed Xiaomi fans at the time of its launch for bringing a good value for money. It includes a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. In addition, it comes equipped with Snapdragon 665 chip, triple rear camera (48MP + 8MP +2MP and a 32MP front camera.

Xiaomi Mi A3 – Main specs: