‘Law & Order’ crew member killed while filming in New York

A member of the television series staff Law & Order: Organized Crime was fatally shot Tuesday at a filming location in Brooklyn, leaving real-life New York City police officers to investigate a crime scene against the backdrop of a show centered on fictionalized depictions of his department.

The police identified the victim as Johnny Pizarro, 31 years old, from Queens. He worked as a parking production assistant (responsible for keeping the place free so that the production cars can park). Police said in an emailed statement that he was sitting in his car at around 5:15 am on Tuesday when someone approached, opened the door and shot him in the neck and head. On local news footage after the incident, crime scene workers were seen photographing the interior of a red Honda Civic with the passenger door open.

He was taken to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead at around 6 a.m., police said, adding that no arrests had been made as of late Tuesday. A short, thin man dressed in a black hoodie was seen running from the filming location in the Greenpoint neighborhood, police said. The surrounding police station has one of the lowest homicide rates in New York City.according to police data from January 2021 to May 2022.

Neighbors told local media that with the filming location close by, fictitious crime scenes were nothing new. One resident, Janus Czuj, told the New York Post who thought the scene was part of a scenario. “I didn’t think it was a real tragedy,” he said, adding that he “saw the footage and thought, ‘Oh, it’s a movie.’ But this was real footage.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime stars Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, a fictional NYPD detective. Its third season premieres in September.

NBC and Universal Television said in a statement: “We are terribly saddened and shocked to learn that one of our collaborators was the victim of a crime this morning and died. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”

While it was unclear whether the murder was related to Pizarro’s role on the show or if the attacker knew him, it was the latest high-profile death on a movie set since Halyna Hutchinsa filmmaker, was killed on the set of the western film Rust last year.

In that episode, which left another crew member injured, a gun was fired with live ammunition, rather than a dummy bullet, by the actor. Alec Baldwin, who denied pulling the trigger. In March, his lawyers argued that he should be protected from financial responsibility in the shooting.