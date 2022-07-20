“Law & Order” crew member shot dead on set – Entertainment

An unidentified individual on Tuesday (19) murdered a parking guard on the film crew of the American television series. Law & Order: Organized Crime, in the Brooklyn district of New York, according to the local press.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was sitting in a vehicle in the filming area when a person opened the door and shot him in the face and neck.

The incident took place at 5:15 am (local time, 6:15 am EDT) on North Henry Street in the Greenpoint neighborhood.





The deceased had been hired to reserve parking spaces for trucks from the show’s crew, who were scheduled to start work at 6am.

“We are very saddened and shocked to learn that one of our team members has been the victim of a crime and has died,” NBC said in a statement.

The United States is engulfed in a wave of gun violence that intensified after the start of the pandemic and which in New York began to slowly subside earlier this year.

The city’s Police Department announced earlier this month that gun violence was reduced by 13% in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period in 2021, and that the number of victims (killed and injured) by firearms also decreased considerably, 11%, although the rest of crimes increased.