Law & Order member dies on set – 07/19/2022 – Illustrated

A member of the crew of the series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” died after being shot on Tuesday morning (19) in Brooklyn, New York, where filming of the series, derived from the classic franchise “Law & Order” was being filmed. Order”. The information is from Variety magazine.

According to the New York City Police Department, the crime happened around 5:15 am, when an unidentified man opened the door of the car in which 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro was sitting and began shooting. Pizarro was taken to Woodhull Hospital, but did not survive, and died at 6 am.

“We are terribly saddened and shocked to learn that one of our team members was the victim of a crime this morning and died as a result,” NBC and Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The crime happened during the filming of the third season of “Law & Order: Organized Crime”. In the series, Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni, returns to the police to investigate the most powerful criminal organizations in New York. The character was successful in “Law & Order: SVU” for 12 seasons.