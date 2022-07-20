‘Law & Order’ member shot dead on set in New York

Johnny Pizarromember of the series team ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’died after being shot on Tuesday morning (19) during the filming of the production, which took place in the neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

According to information from the magazine Variety, confirmed by the New York City Police Department, the crime occurred around 5:15 am. On that occasion, a man opened the door of the car where Pizarro is and started shooting.

Johnny, who was 31 years old, was taken to Woodhull Hospital, but he couldn’t resist, and died around 6 am.

In note, the NBC and Universal Television studio said they were sad and shocked by the situation. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time,” the statement reads.

Season three recordings

The crime took place in the midst of recordings from the third season of “Law & Order: Organized Crime”. The series stars Christopher Meloni, who plays the character Elliot Stabler. In the plot, the protagonist returns to the police to investigate the most powerful criminal organizations in New York.