‘Law & Order’ member shot dead on set

One member of the “Law & Order” team was shot to death on the set of the series. Situation happened on the morning of this Tuesday, July 19, in New York.

According to the American portal Variety, professionals were filming the third season of the spin-off “Law & Order: Organized Crime”. The employee was taken to hospital but did not survive.

According to information released by the police, an unknown person opened the door of the car in which the professional was and shot the member of the team. The employee was employed by a private company.

“We are working with local police as they continue to investigate the incident. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

