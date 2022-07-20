the PIX, instant payment system of the Central Bank, has been widely used among Brazilians. With that in mind, the Nubank offers its users the “Recurring PIX” function, which allows the customization of monthly transfers automatically.

The payment method works as a automatic debit. In this sense, when registering a Recurring PIX, the money is automatically debited every month from the customer’s NuConta. It is worth mentioning that the day and time are selected by the user when registering.

This function can be very useful for users who have fixed accounts that are paid for by the PIX. “That way, you have more time to do what you really need and ensure that your Pix transfers will be made on the right day”, says Nubank about the new financial service.

Learn how to schedule a Recurring PIX at Nubank

The process for scheduling a PIX Recurring at Nubank is quite simple and must be done directly on the digital banking app. For this, the customer must look for the option “Payment Assistant” on the home screen and “Start”. Then you will need to select the “Recurring PIX” option and tap “Start” again.

The Nubank customer must then select a contact and account to receive the Recurring PIX. You will also need to set the date of transfer and the amount to be transferred. Finally, just review the payment information, click on “Confirm registration” and enter the 4-digit password.

It is worth mentioning that there is the possibility of canceling a Recurring PIX registered in the Nubank application. To do so, the customer must tap on “Payment Assistant” and select the Recurring PIX that they want to delete. Finally, just click on the trash can icon, located in the upper right corner of the screen, on “Delete” and enter the 4-digit password.

Nubank also explains that it is not possible to edit a Recurring PIX. In this way, if the customer needs to make any changes, it is necessary to delete the registered PIX and enter the new information.

Understand the difference between Scheduled PIX and Recurring PIX

Nubank offers the functions PIX Scheduled and Recurring PIX to its users. Although the services are very similar, they have different proposals. According to digital bankScheduled PIX is valid for a specific transaction and needs to be done manually by users every time a transaction needs to be scheduled.

The Recurrent Pix was created for users who usually make a fixed payment every month using the Central Bank’s payment system. The advantage of this option is that the customer does not have to worry about this account on a monthly basis. Users who register a PIX Recurrent can consult the financial commitments directly through the App in the “Payment Assistant” area.

The Recurring PIX function was launched by Nubank as of June 2022. As this is a new service, it may not be available to all users yet. However, the digital bank informs that the payment method should be gradually released to all the institution’s customers.