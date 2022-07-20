Leila breaks silence, asks for punishment and peels Palmeiras x São Paulo refereeing: “It was a crime”

After being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil against rivals São Paulo, last Thursday (14), in a game marked by arbitration controversies, Palmeiras released an official note on Tuesday night (19). Signed by the club’s president, Leila Pereira, Verdão says he feels “total indignation” with what happened in the classic, which went to penalties after São Paulo’s 2-1 victory in normal time.

In addition, Leila reinforced her anger with the refereeing at Choque-Rei, especially with the penalty scored in Calleri, which had an error already exposed by the CBF involving the VAR protocol, which did not assess whether the player was offside at the beginning of the play. . In contact with Globo Esporte, the president confirmed that she used all legal means so that the club was not harmed.

“In football, there are no fools. In football, there are honest and dishonest ones. What they did to Palmeiras was a crime. I hope the culprits are exemplarily punished. It is what we hope and what we have left. Wait”, said the Palmeirense representative. The club sent two letters to the CBF, which admitted that there was an error by the video referee and that Calleri was offside in the bid in which he was awarded the penalty.

“All the tricks that we could use, we use legally. We can’t do anything anymore. Palmeiras expects an exemplary punishment… and for me, what would that be? The exclusion of those responsible for this grotesque error from the arbitration framework. Impunity is the seed of the next crime. As long as you have this feeling, these mistakes that happen to all clubs will continue”, added Leila Pereira.