Leila Pereira plans meeting with CBF president after Palmeiras rebels with arbitration | palm trees

In addition to sending two letters complaining about the performance of Leandro Vuaden and the video team at Choque-Rei, Leila made contact with Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the São Paulo Football Federation and also vice president of the CBF.

The representative wants a meeting with him, with Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF and Wilson Luiz Seneme, president of the Arbitration Commission.

– Next week I’m going to the CBF to talk personally with President Ednaldo. We initially spoke out by letter, but next week a meeting with President Ednaldo will be scheduled. I spoke with Reinaldo, I asked him to meet next week, me, President Ednaldo, him and Seneme – he explained, to the ge.

– We ask that the president of the CBF, a person I respect a lot, we vote for him, I understand that he is fighting for the reconstruction of football, but first we need to recover football’s credibility. How do you talk about League, foreign investment, without the main virtue for it? The credibility. You can use this whole horrible episode, which stains Brazilian football once again, so that we can improve the product.

The Palmeiras representative has already warned that she does not want to ask for the cancellation of the game against São Paulo, but understands that no more mistakes like those of Choque-Rei can happen. In the derby, the VAR protocol was not executed correctly, and the video team did not check if Calleri was offside at the origin of the penalty kick to São Paulo, which set the score at 2-1.

“Unfortunately, I have nothing else to do, other than revolt. All our fans are extremely angry. Not just them, but football lovers. Today it was with Palmeiras, tomorrow it could be with São Paulo and then with others, too. Everyone is at the mercy of these grotesque mistakes – complained Leila.

– It doesn’t cross anyone’s mind that a professional forgets to draw an offside line. It’s like a surgeon forgetting a scalpel in a patient’s belly. Certain mistakes are not excusable and this was one of them. I sent two letters to the CBF, the note and I’m waiting for an exemplary punishment, which, according to the referee’s director’s statement, will not come. Football without credibility, without investment, some clubs satisfied because they benefited, but tomorrow they will be harmed, too. And the credibility of football is fading again.

– I want to win honestly, correctly. I cannot allow third parties to harm a job that is done honestly. I speak as the president of Palmeiras and as a major investor in Brazilian football. I have already invested more than R$ 1 billion in Palmeiras. This drives investors away. Who wants to invest in a sport without credibility? – he asked.

– Which company wants to be linked to arbitration scandals? None. The problem is much bigger than the criminal disqualification of a club. It has all its surroundings harmed. The CBF needed to give an exemplary response, not like Seneme did. This is ridiculous,” he concluded.

