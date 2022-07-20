Lines of credit from the 22/23 Safra Plan will be available this week, says Mapa

O supplementary credit of R$ 1.2 billion for interest equalization, financing of the Safra 22/23 Planremains inaccessible to producers.

The situation mainly concerns small farmers. In Rio Grande do Sul, the delay may compromise the planting of corn.

according to president of the Federation of Agricultural Workers of RS (Fetag), Joel CarlosRio Grande do Sul was hit by drought in the past harvest and the delay in funding this year could compromise producers’ investments, especially in irrigation projects.

“If it takes a long time for the resource to arrive, for this harvest, suddenly this resource will be compromised for irrigation or even the design of a machine, of equipment that you need to use in the harvest. So that makes an impact. We hope that just as the deputies voted quickly and the president himself also sanctioned it quickly, that the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy can issue the resolution no later than tomorrow,” he says.

In note, the Ministry of Agriculture (Map) says the expectation is that this week all these lines and programs will be operational.

Mapa also pointed out that in order to operate equalizable lines and programs, banks are awaiting an equalization ordinance from the Ministry of Economy.