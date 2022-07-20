Lotofcil 2576, Quina 5901, Timemania 1810: check the numbers (19/7) – Nacional

Caixa drew Lotofcil 2576, Quina 5901, Timemania 1810, and other lotteries (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

Caixa drew lots this Tuesday (19/7) the contests Lotofcil 2576, Quina 5901, Timemania 1810, Dupla-Sena 2393 and Dia de Sorte 631. Together, the prizes reach almost R$ 59 million.

The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo (watch below). O State of Mines updated all results.

Check out this Tuesday’s lotteries (19/7)

Lotofcil 2576 – BRL 1.5 million

Whoever hits 15 numbers from 01 to 25 wins the maximum prize.

Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 10 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 24 – 25

Quina 5901 – BRL 1.4 million

The amount will go out to the only player who enters five numbers from 01 to 80.

Check the tens: 16 – 20 – 42 – 51 – 60

Timemania 1810 – BRL 55 million

In Timemania, the participant must choose ten numbers from 01 to 80 and hope that seven are drawn. You also need to fill in the “Team of the Heart”.

Check the tens: 11 – 21 – 27 – 37 – 58 – 64 – 65

Heart team: Ponte Preta/SP (64)

Dupla Sena 2393 – R$ 461 thousand (1st draw); BRL 40 thousand (2nd draw)

The player dials from 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws. Whoever hits six scores wins.

1st draw: 15 – 20 – 21 – 31 – 37 – 41

2nd draw: 01 – 07 – 26 – 28 – 33 – 49

Lucky Day 631 – BRL 500 thousand

The player has to enter seven numbers from 01 to 31, alluding to the day of the month, to pocket the fortune. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens.

Check the tens: 06 – 11 – 14 – 18 – 19 – 22 – 29

Lucky month: 03 (March)