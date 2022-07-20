Love and Thunder banned in China?

The film touched on the laws that bar LGBTQIA+ representations in works shown in the country, but it may indicate a greater tendency to reduce Marvel’s presence in China

Following the recurring trend of Phase 4 of the marvel studios, Thor: Love and Thunder will not be released in Chinese cinemas, according to the Hollywood Reporter. But why?

The most obvious reason is because of the mentions of different sexualities in the film. Although the film doesn’t show anything, it is implied that the Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is bisexual, and that Korg (Taika Waititi) is gay. In China, works with any representation of LGBTQIA+ are heavily censored, and the disney currently has stopped giving in to pressure from censors from such countries.

The same happened recently with lightyear (2022), whose lesbian character prevented the film from being released in Chinese theaters. But, in case of Thorthe hole appears to be deeper: no Phase 4 movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released in China.

There is an explanation behind every ban, ranging from statements by staff members seen as anti-China (such as Chloe Zhaodirector of eternal), or else retractions treated as anti-communist, as in the case of the Red Guardian (David Harbor) in Black Widow. It is possible, however, to speculate an active effort to decrease the presence of Marvel Studios in the country.

From 2008 to 2019, China was an important factor in the financial success of the MCU, having helped to establish works such as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) in addition to the US$1 billion in worldwide revenue. Now, it looks like China wants to pay attention to other types of films, especially works produced there, so it’s barring entry to what is currently the biggest movie empire.

At the same time, other North American blockbusters such as Jurassic World: Dominionmanaged to be released in the country and follow well at the box office, but they are Chinese works that dominate the top of the list, and the absence of Marvel Studios can be directly related to this.

Anyway, Thor: Love and Thunder continues in theaters in Brazil and around the world, with the exception of China and some other countries.

Enjoy and check it out: