Love and Thunder doesn’t know if it will return to the MCU

Heads up! This article contains spoilers!

who watched Thor: Love and Thunder know that there are two post credits scenesone of them even introducing Hercules in history, the most powerful son of Zeus. The surprise is that the character marks the debut of Brett Goldstein in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), sporting the angry gaze that has become his hallmark in Ted Lassowhere he plays the former Richmond player, Roy Kent.

Hercules is summoned by Zeus to bring justice against Thor. Now, it is not known for sure how this clash on the big screen will be, since the conflict between both characters is quite classic in the comics – and it seems that not even Goldstein can say if it will actually happen.

In a chat with Variety (via ScreenRant), the actor revealed that he doesn’t know what the future in the MCU holds for him. “I really, honestly – I’m not lying or being shy – I don’t know anything. All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. This could be it. It was a fun three seconds.”commented.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is already showing in Brazilian cinemas.

