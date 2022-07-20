Luizianne and Guimarães once again pose as options to run for government

At the meeting in which the PT approved a resolution to break with the PDT, federal deputy Luizianne Lins and her colleague, José Guimarães, once again placed themselves as alternatives to run for the State Government. Other names considered, with state deputies Elmano de Freitas and Fernando Santana.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, 19, the PT state directorate approved a resolution in which it considers that the PDT unilaterally broke the alliance between the parties in Ceará. The text says: “Arrogance, caprice and the expression of command prevailed that subjugated the interests of Ceará to the obsession of power of one.”

PT state president Antônio Filho, known as Conin, said that the party’s course in the election will be debated with other acronyms. “The PT from now on will dialogue with the parties that were also excluded from this process to define our path”, said the PT president. MDB, Progressistas, PCdoB and PV are expected in the conversation.

Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) remotely participated in the meeting and endorsed the decision. “The governor expressed his agreement with our resolution. He reiterated his commitment to the PT, said he is firm with the PT and expressed to the board the alignment of the PT’s position with his position,” said Conin.

Asked if there could be a resumption of dialogue with the PDT, Conin reinforced that the breakup, in the PT’s view, came from the pedestrians. “Who would have to speak out about this are those who made the choice to walk alone,” he said.

With information from Henrique Araújo

